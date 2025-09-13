Amazon user growth in Odisha 10 per cent faster than national average

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has emerged one of the top-10 states in the country with the highest number of consumers using digital payment methods while purchasing commodities on Amazon and the user growth has been over 10 per cent (pc) faster than the national average over the past six months.

According to statistics shared by the e-commerce major, digital adoption in the state has surged significantly in last couple of years, driven by rising smartphone penetration, affordable internet connectivity and consumer preference for convenience.

Director (credit and lending) of Amazon Pay Mayank Jain said tier-II and III cities are the hotbeds of digital payment adoption accounting for over 65 pc of all transactions received from small towns. “Cities like Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bhopal, Jaipur, Indore, Lucknow and Ahmedabad reported high digital transactions. More than three lakh Amazon Pay Later consumers from Odisha have been added in last two years, making it one of the emerging states for digital credit usage. Customers in the state are increasingly opting for UPI, net banking, debit/credit cards and Amazon pay balance for their purchases,” he told TNIE.