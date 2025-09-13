Shopkeeper killed after 25-year-old building collapses in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: A 58-year-old shopkeeper was killed after a shop building near the Koraput SP office collapsed on Saturday afternoon.

The shopkeeper was identified as P Lokanath, a native of Koraput town. Four others, however, managed to escape unhurt.

Sources said five persons, including three daily wagers, Patra and another person, were in the shop for some repair work when the 25-year-old shop building came crashing down.

However, four people escaped after hearing the cracking sound of the wall, while Patra got trapped under the debris.

As the news spread, local police and the fire brigade launched a rescue operation and rescued Patra, who was in a serious condition. Later, he was shifted to SLN Medical College and Hospital at Koraput, where he succumbed.