Shopkeeper killed after 25-year-old building collapses in Odisha's Koraput
JEYPORE: A 58-year-old shopkeeper was killed after a shop building near the Koraput SP office collapsed on Saturday afternoon.
The shopkeeper was identified as P Lokanath, a native of Koraput town. Four others, however, managed to escape unhurt.
Sources said five persons, including three daily wagers, Patra and another person, were in the shop for some repair work when the 25-year-old shop building came crashing down.
However, four people escaped after hearing the cracking sound of the wall, while Patra got trapped under the debris.
As the news spread, local police and the fire brigade launched a rescue operation and rescued Patra, who was in a serious condition. Later, he was shifted to SLN Medical College and Hospital at Koraput, where he succumbed.
However, the rescue operation continued till the evening but no one was found under the debris.
“One person was killed in the shop collapse and the rescue operation has now been completed. No one else has been found in the debris, and men and machinery are engaged to remove the debris,” informed Koraput SP Rohit Verma, who was monitoring the operation throughout the day.
Sources said the shop is owned by the Koraput Regional Improvement Trust (KRIT) and is being maintained by the Koraput municipality authorities.
Senior administration officials of Koraput are camping and assessing the condition of other shops adjacent to the collapsed building.
The district administration has provided financial assistance of Rs 30,000 from the Red Cross fund.