PM to visit Odisha on Sept 27, address rally near Chhatrapur

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha on September 27, his sixth trip to the state since the 2024 elections when the BJP snatched power from the BJD.

Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Saturday said the state government has received confirmation on the forthcoming one-day tour of Modi. He is scheduled to address a public rally possibly at Chhatrapur, the headquarters of Ganjam district. The prime minister is likely to launch several projects during his visit but details of the programme are yet to be finalised, Pujari said.

“This will be the sixth visit of the prime minister to the state in the last 14 months after BJP came to power in the state. The PM’s forthcoming visit will be unique in the sense that he has never visited any other state so many times in little more than a year. This shows his love for Odisha and his commitment to the development of the state under his Purvodaya Mission,” Pujari said.