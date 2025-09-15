Odisha govt mulls special police stations to tackle SC/ST cases

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure swift, time-bound and efficient investigation of crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), the state government is planning to set up special police stations to deal with such cases across the state.

Sources said, the ADG Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) had last month sent a proposal to the government for establishing 20 new ‘Anusuchit Jati O Janjati’ police stations to investigate cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The ADG had also requested for setting up a three-tier ‘Anusuchit Jati O Janjati’ wing at the Odisha Police Headquarters. The nodal unit will be tasked to address crimes against SC/ST communities, oversee departmental response, ensure proper registration of cases and facilitate timely and effective investigations. In its response, the Home department has asked the DGP to submit his views on the proposal so as to take further steps in this connection.

As per the available data, around 10,349 cases under SC and ST (PoA) Act were registered in the state between 2022 and 2024. Police districts of Jajpur, Cuttack (rural), Kendrapara, Balangir, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Bhubaneswar UPD, Bargarh, Keonjhar, Kalahandi and Balasore persistently registered over 100 cases in the last three years.