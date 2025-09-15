Odisha man attacks daughter with knife, held

BERHAMPUR: Seranga police in Gajapati district arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly attacking his daughter with a knife on Sunday.

The accused is Jacob Raita of Munising village in Gumma block. He was arrested on charges of stabbing his 22-year-old daughter Santoshmani.

Police said Jacob has two wives and lives with the second one. On the day, he had a heated argument with his first wife over extracting rubber from a tree. When the argument escalated, Santoshmani intervened and tried to pacify her father. However, Jacob flew into rage and attacked her with a sharp knife.

Santoshmani sustained injuries on the head and was rushed to Seranga hospital. On being informed, police reached the hospital and recorded her statement.

Investigating officer of the case Kedarnath Panda said basing on the victim’s complaint, police registered a case and arrested Jacob.