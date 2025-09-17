Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita meets Majhi, discusses development projects
BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Tuesday met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, and held discussions on the various development projects in her parliamentary constituency.
She thanked the chief minister for granting NAC status to Tangi and the government’s decision to construct a National Gallery of Modern Art in Bhubaneswar besides a modern fish market on the outskirts of the city.
They discussed various projects including construction of a community park in Nayapalli area, acquisition of land belonging to the Vishwakarma Samiti near the Kalinga Stadium, development of the Khurda bus stand and construction of a new hall at the Prananath Autonomous College, Khurda.
Sarangi further requested the chief minister to grant NAC status to Begunia-Bolagarh area. The chief minister assured that appropriate steps will be taken to expedite the development projects discussed in the meeting. He emphasised the need for collaborative efforts to transform Bhubaneswar and its surrounding areas into a modern and prosperous model region.
The meeting was attended by Khurda MLA Prasanta Jagadev, former MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, BJP’s Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and chief minister’s principal secretary Saswata Mishra.