National e-Governance award for Keonjhar’s Suakati panchayat

BHUBANESWAR: Suakati panchayat in Keonjhar’s Banspal block will receive the National Award for e-Governance 2025 in special jury category for using technology to improve accessibility, transparency and efficiency to deliver essential public services despite infrastructural and connectivity challenges.

Suakati’s sarpanch Kautuk Nayak will receive the award at the 28th National e-Governance Conference at Visakhapatnam, which will be held on September 22 and 23. Three more panchayats, each from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tripura have also been chosen for the award.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Monday said that Suakati has been recognised in the ‘Grassroot Level Initiatives for Deepening/ Widening of Service Delivery’ with focus on initiatives by gram panchayats or equivalent traditional local bodies’ category, for its proactive adoption of digital governance to enhance local service delivery.

Nayak said, “Accessing birth, death, residential, marriage and income certificates, Aadhaar cards and Ayushman cards in the panchayat has become easier through online services. Job cards are being given to workers on the NREGA portal.

Along with regular monitoring of e-Gram Swaraj, digital survey is being done for rural housing coverage. As a result, the administrative management of the panchayat has become simple, clean, transparent and effective.” While the schools have adopted smart classroom system, the panchayat has Mo Seva Kendras to facilitate enrolment of people in Subhadra, PM Surya Ghar and other government schemes. Vaccination coverage is also tracked online in Suakati, the sarpanch added.