Project Vidya: Vedanta engages more teachers in Jharsuguda schools

BHUBANESWAR: Reaffirming its commitment to advancing quality education, Vedanta Aluminium has engaged 10 teachers across 10 government schools in Kuraloi region of Jharsuguda under ‘Project Vidya.’

The intervention is aimed at improving student-teacher ratios and strengthening learning outcomes in key subjects like maths, science and English, benefitting more than 1,000 students, officials said.

The appointment letters were handed over to the newly-engaged teachers at a formal event held in Khairkuni high school. The event was graced by Kuraloi sarpanch Sanatna Naik, community leaders, headmasters of beneficiary schools and members of school management committees.

Previously, Vedanta under ‘Project Vidya’ had engaged 22 teachers across 20 schools in Ghogharpalli and Jamkhani in April 2025, benefitting over 2000 students. The initiative will soon cover schools across Piplimal, Kuraloi and Banjari panchayats, including primary, upper primary, ashram and high schools.

“Through Project Vidya, we are enhancing teaching capacity in rural schools of Odisha to ensure that students gain access to quality learning opportunities. We endeavour to nurture young minds and help shape a brighter future for the communities around our operations,” said Vedanta Aluminium CEO Rajiv Kumar.