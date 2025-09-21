Orissa High Court quashes criminal case against Ravenshaw students over 2019 protest

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings pending against four students and former students of Ravenshaw University in connection with a 2019 protest following the tragic death of a student in a road accident.

The court issued the order on Thursday on the petition filed by Arati Meher, Ashok Tandi, Saroj Kumar Mansingh, and Debabrata Naik seeking quashing of the case registered at Malgodown police station on September 6, 2019. The FIR had been filed by a sub-inspector alleging that the students had blocked the road and used abusive language during an agitation outside the university campus.

The students had reportedly taken to the streets demanding road safety measures, including removal of encroachments, construction of speed breakers and better traffic management following the fatal accident of a fellow student on September 5 that year.