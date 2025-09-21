Orissa High Court quashes criminal case against Ravenshaw students over 2019 protest

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed the criminal proceedings pending against four students and former students of Ravenshaw University in connection with a 2019 protest following the tragic death of a student in a road accident.
The court issued the order on Thursday on the petition filed by Arati Meher, Ashok Tandi, Saroj Kumar Mansingh, and Debabrata Naik seeking quashing of the case registered at Malgodown police station on September 6, 2019. The FIR had been filed by a sub-inspector alleging that the students had blocked the road and used abusive language during an agitation outside the university campus.
The students had reportedly taken to the streets demanding road safety measures, including removal of encroachments, construction of speed breakers and better traffic management following the fatal accident of a fellow student on September 5 that year.
Charges had been framed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 283 (obstruction in public way), 294 (obscene acts), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant). A charge sheet was filed in February 2021, and the case was pending before the court of JMFC-III, Cuttack. The petition was filed on August 1, 2025.
The court, after examining the FIR and case records, found no allegations of violence, damage to public property, or harm to police personnel. Observing that peaceful protest is a fundamental right, the single judge bench of Justice AK Mohapatra noted that the students’ actions were driven by a legitimate and urgent demand for road safety, and there was no indication of any violent conduct or criminal intent. Justice Mohapatra ordered that the entire criminal proceedings against the four petitioners be quashed.