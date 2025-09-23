Rains wash away patches at Kalinga Ghat, Mankadajhola in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Restoration work at Kalinga Ghat suffered a major setback after heavy rains on Monday triggered rock and mud slide, washing away the stretches which were undergoing repair.

A large stone slab on the right side of the gorge was blasted two days back to make passage for traffic but today’s rain washed away the construction. Besides, the persistent rains have become a hindrance. The machineries and workers at the site are scared of fresh landslide and moving to safer places which slowed down the pace of repair.

The ghat saw a massive landslide on September 16, bringing vehicular traffic on NH-157 to a grinding halt. Locals blame the authorities’ callous attitude in maintaining the mountain for the disaster. Since it is a forested area, stone mafia is at work. Blasting and felling of big trees are being blamed for the ecological balance of the hilly region.