Rains wash away patches at Kalinga Ghat, Mankadajhola in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Restoration work at Kalinga Ghat suffered a major setback after heavy rains on Monday triggered rock and mud slide, washing away the stretches which were undergoing repair.
A large stone slab on the right side of the gorge was blasted two days back to make passage for traffic but today’s rain washed away the construction. Besides, the persistent rains have become a hindrance. The machineries and workers at the site are scared of fresh landslide and moving to safer places which slowed down the pace of repair.
The ghat saw a massive landslide on September 16, bringing vehicular traffic on NH-157 to a grinding halt. Locals blame the authorities’ callous attitude in maintaining the mountain for the disaster. Since it is a forested area, stone mafia is at work. Blasting and felling of big trees are being blamed for the ecological balance of the hilly region.
The natural disaster caused by torrential rains turned small springs to take shape of mini waterfalls which completely washed away a 30-meter road. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) started work from September 17, and four days after the incident, the debris were cleared.
As per preliminary assessment, 1,000 trips of stone, metal and sand were required for the work. However, the rock and mud slide has stopped construction work. There were reports of rock slides last night as well.
Meanwhile, landslide near Mankadajhola triggered by heavy downpour cut off road communication between Khairput block headquarters and Bonda hill on Monday.
Communication to the hills was snapped as the only road between Khairput and Bonda hill was blocked by mud and huge boulders that rolled down due to the landslide. Vehicular movement has been badly impacted. Khairput tehsildar and block development officer rushed to the site and took stock of the situation.