Odisha cops book land surveyors for fudging crop data in e-Chasa app

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department has lodged FIRs against surveyors in seven police stations of Jagatsinghpur district for allegedly submitting fabricated survey of cropland and sought strict action.

The e-Chasa app and portal was launched by the Odisha government in 2024 to promote digital survey in agriculture to facilitate crop production and processing. The digital platform was to encourage accurate agriculture and non-agriculture land data to assess crop coverage and irrigation methods across the state.

Paddy is cultivated over approximately 86,220 hectare in the district. The department deployed more than 100 land surveyors to conduct field verification under Digital Crop Survey (DCS) through the e-Chasa app.

However, surveyors allegedly submitted manipulated and false data, depriving the department of reliable information. In this connection, in three police stations of Erasama, Tirtol and Raghunathpur police stations, cases have been lodged against as many as 18 land surveyors.

During a review, it was found that surveyors had reported completing more than 400 field verifications per day, a number considered impossible. Verification revealed blurred and improperly aligned images, a mismatch between crop photographs and submitted data and errors in recording intercropping, fallow land and monocropping details. Officials concluded that the app was misused to submit fabricated data.