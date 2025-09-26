CM Majhi takes part in mass cleanliness drive in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday called upon people to make Odisha one of the cleanest states in the country.

Participating in a mass cleanliness drive near Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar to mark the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2025’ campaign and the 110th birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, the chief minister emphasised the importance of working together to provide basic services to the last person in society, inspired by Upadhyay’s philosophy of Antyodaya. He highlighted the need for collective efforts to make Odisha prosperous and to promote cleanliness and sanitation.

The chief minister paid tribute to Upadhyay, acknowledging his profound impact on Indian thought and politics. He said, “Panditji’s philosophy of Integral Humanism emphasises the importance of holistic development and the well-being of all individuals in society. The concept of Antyodaya or uplifting the last person in society is a core aspect of Panditji’s philosophy and continues to guide the government’s policies and initiatives.”

The chief minister highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives and programmes are dedicated to the welfare of the poor and marginalised, reflecting the principles of Antyodaya.

He highlighted the state’s plans to generate coal from waste and generate power from it in the future. He expressed satisfaction with the progress made under the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam 2.0’ campaign, which aims to promote tree plantation and environmental conservation.

Ministers, MLAs, BMC mayor Sulochana Das, local residents and students joined the chief minister in the cleaning activities. Majhi also planted trees near the Devipadahara pond.