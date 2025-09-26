Death of three bikers in road mishap sparks tension in Odisha's Digapahandi

BERHAMPUR: Three persons were killed after a truck rammed into their motorcycle on NH-326 at Mahanala village under Pattapur police limits in Ganjam district on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Ashwini Kumar Dora (28) and Balakrishna Reddy (42) of Digapahandi area colony and Kalia Behera (32) of Pandara Sahi.

Police said the mishap took place in front of the PWD bungalow at Mahanala. The trio was proceeding to Digapahandi from Pattapur on a motorcycle when a hyva truck coming from the opposite direction hit their two-wheeler. All three suffered critical injuries in the accident.

Following the mishap, the truck driver abandoned his vehicle in a roadside field and fled. On being informed, Pattapur IIC DR Behera along with a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured trio to Digapahandi community health centre. However, the doctors declared them dead. Their bodies were sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur for autopsy.

On Thursday, tension flared up in the area after locals and family members of the deceased trio placed their bodies on the road at Punjikayan chowk in Digapahandi and staged protest demanding adequate compensation. Due to the road blockade, traffic from Digapahandi to Berhampur, Aska, Chikiti and Rayagada was disrupted for several hours.

Though the local administration tried to pacify the agitators, the latter continued their protest. The road blockade was finally lifted at around 7 pm after `4 lakh was sanctioned to each of the bereaved families from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Later in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also expressed grief and extended condolences to the families of the victims who died in mishap.