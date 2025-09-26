Large-scale theft at Odisha's Bargarh DHH in absence of security

BARGARH: The newly constructed critical care unit (CCU) at Bargarh district headquarters hospital has become a site of controversy after large-scale theft was reported due to absence of security measures.

Sources said, the building was constructed at a cost of Rs 19 crores and virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. Despite repeated assurances to make the unit functional, it has remained shut for months, making it vulnerable to theft.

Expensive medical equipments, air-conditioners, electronic devices, water pumps, filters and furniture was allegedly stolen in phases. In July, the district medical authorities lodged a theft complaint with police but theft attempts reportedly continued and more items were stolen in the following weeks.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO), Bargarh Dr Kuber Mohanta said, “We lodged a complaint with the police the moment we came to know about the theft. Currently, to protect what remains, we have engaged security guards. Earlier, there was no security guard at the CCU building. Only the main hospital building, which is located at a distance, had one guard. There were also no CCTV cameras. Now, no further thefts are taking place.” Expressing their anger over the negligence, irate locals said wastage of public money is unacceptable and demanded a high-level probe into the matter.