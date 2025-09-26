Mahanadi dispute artificially created for politics: AG Pitambar

BHUBANESWAR: Advocate general Pitambar Acharya on Thursday stirred a hornet’s nest by stating that the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh was artificially created for political optics.

Talking to mediapersons, Acharya said the state government fought the case in tribunal for nearly seven years, but nothing has come out of it so far. “No water dispute cases have been easily resolved through tribunals in the country. Legal battles are fought only to patronise lawyers,” he said.

Stating that renowned lawyers were hired by the previous government for which around Rs 33 crore was spent from the state exchequer, the advocate general said that now the lawyers have been disengaged. “We hope the matter will be resolved in a constructive atmosphere with due mediation of the Centre,” he added.