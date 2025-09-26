Odisha CM Majhi reviews plans for Modi’s visit to Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday reviewed the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming public meeting in Jharsuguda on September 27.

Majhi landed at Veer Surendra Sai Airport by a special flight from Bhubaneswar and was accorded a warm welcome by local BJP leaders and workers. He attended the birth anniversary programme of Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya at the district BJP office before heading to Amlipali ground, the venue of the prime minister’s event.

Inspecting the preparations, the chief minister directed officials to ensure smooth conduct of the programme with special emphasis on security. He emphasised the necessity of adequate arrangements for the safety and convenience of thousands of youths and people expected to attend the event.

“The security arrangements for the prime minister’s event should be foolproof so that people can participate without inconvenience,” Majhi told officials.

Among others, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik, Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Bargarh MP Pradeep Purohit, Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, BJP state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar and organisation secretary Manas Mohanty accompanied the chief minister during the inspection.