Odisha launches ‘Ama Sathi’ WhatsApp chatbot to simplify access to 120 public services

BHUBANESWAR: The people of Odisha can now access a range of citizen-centric services, including birth and income certificates, inter-caste marriage benefits, government scheme incentives, and applications for driving and fertiliser licences, through WhatsApp.
On Friday, the state government unveiled ‘Ama Sathi’, a unified WhatsApp chatbot that will make 120 services available to more than 4.5 crore residents across the state. Developed by the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) in collaboration with Meta, the chatbot is accessible in both Odia and English via a single WhatsApp number: 9437292000.
Alongside this, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja launched a dynamic dashboard for the Odisha Right to Public Services Act’s (ORTPSA) central monitoring system. “It has been designed as a one-stop digital assistant, offering citizens easy access to a wide range of essential public services,” he said.
Through the chatbot, citizens can conveniently raise and track public grievances, access housing and urban development resources, and interact with general administration services.
The chatbot will also provide services related to education, agriculture and horticulture, ensuring farmers and students receive timely information and support. Users can connect with police services for assistance, check land records, and obtain revenue details.
Chief secretary Ahuja acknowledged that accessing public services had long been fragmented and cumbersome. This unified WhatsApp platform will simplify processes, remove barriers, and empower every citizen, from urban centres to the remotest parts of the state, to access essential services easily and efficiently.
Development commissioner Anu Garg said the initiative will not only ensure timely public service delivery but also bring governance closer to the common citizen, thereby empowering them. “Accountability in service delivery will be ensured through the ORTPSA central monitoring system dashboard,” she added.
Highlighting the need for governance reforms through technology for hassle-free service delivery, additional chief secretary of the General Administration Department Surendra Kumar said the initiative would enhance transparency, efficiency, and citizen convenience.
“CMGI will conduct extensive awareness campaigns to improve citizen outreach. Information on ORTPSA and the Ama Sathi WhatsApp chatbot will be disseminated through bus branding, hoardings, television, radio, and other information boards,” he said.
CMGI executive director Vineet Bharadwaj noted that ease of access to public services remains a challenge in Odisha. Currently, people access services by visiting offices, using web portals or specific mobile apps, or by visiting common service centres for assistance.
“Recognising the need for a more user-friendly and accessible mode, the chatbot has been launched for public service delivery. We aim to provide all public services via WhatsApp by March 2026,” he said.
Meta India’s managing director and country head Arun Srinivas stated that ‘Ama Sathi’ demonstrates how technology can drive citizen-centric governance and positively impact daily lives. “By enabling real-time interaction with government services, it will ensure essential services are available anytime, directly within WhatsApp chats,” he added.
The chatbot will expand in the coming months to offer more than 500 services across departments. Director General of the Gopabandhu Academy of Administration G Mathivathanan, additional chief secretary Hemant Sharma, principal secretaries Vishal Dev and Usha Padhee, and former Information Commissioner Jagadananda were also present.