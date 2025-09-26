Odisha launches ‘Ama Sathi’ WhatsApp chatbot to simplify access to 120 public services

BHUBANESWAR: The people of Odisha can now access a range of citizen-centric services, including birth and income certificates, inter-caste marriage benefits, government scheme incentives, and applications for driving and fertiliser licences, through WhatsApp.

On Friday, the state government unveiled ‘Ama Sathi’, a unified WhatsApp chatbot that will make 120 services available to more than 4.5 crore residents across the state. Developed by the Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) in collaboration with Meta, the chatbot is accessible in both Odia and English via a single WhatsApp number: 9437292000.

Alongside this, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja launched a dynamic dashboard for the Odisha Right to Public Services Act’s (ORTPSA) central monitoring system. “It has been designed as a one-stop digital assistant, offering citizens easy access to a wide range of essential public services,” he said.

Through the chatbot, citizens can conveniently raise and track public grievances, access housing and urban development resources, and interact with general administration services.

The chatbot will also provide services related to education, agriculture and horticulture, ensuring farmers and students receive timely information and support. Users can connect with police services for assistance, check land records, and obtain revenue details.