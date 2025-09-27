CM Majhi personally supervises preparations for Modi’s Jharsuguda visit

JHARSUGUDA: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jharsuguda, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday reviewed arrangements for the mega event while attending to important governance matters of the state at the same time.

After overseeing preparations, Majhi also gave his nod to hike dearness allowance for state PSU employees by 2 per cent as he attended to crucial administrative issues late in the evening.

Reviewing arrangements at Amlipali ground, the venue of the PM’s programme, Majhi reportedly found lapses in stage construction, logistics and limited space in the designated ‘D Zone’ and expressed dissatisfaction with senior officials over the preparations.

DGP YB Khurania and other senior officers were directed to rectify the shortcomings immediately. The chief minister instructed the officials to ensure that security, infrastructure, and event arrangements are completed flawlessly.

Sources said all arrangements at Amlipali ground are almost complete. The road from Jharsuguda airport to the venue has been decorated with banners, cutouts and barricades, while the chief minister is personally supervising the preparations. Senior officials including chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP are inspecting logistics to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

With the authorities expecting a crowd of lakhs, around 60,000 checkpoints have been set up to manage the huge gathering. Security has been tightened from the airport to the venue. Vehicles are being checked along National Highway-49 and Biju Expressway. The prime minister’s carcade has been rehearsed in advance.