Jharkhand man poses as uniformed officers, held in Odisha

BHADRAK: Bhadrak police on Friday arrested a man from Jharkhand for allegedly posing as officers of the police, army and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The accused, Rahul S Ranawat of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, was apprehended from a hotel near Nalang chowk under Bhadrak Rural police limits. A firearm, multiple fake uniforms, insignias and a vehicle outfitted to look an official police car were seized from his possession.

He was arrested after suspicions were raised over a Jharkhand-registered vehicle parked near the hotel for several days. Upon investigation, it was found that the car was illegally fitted with police insignia and siren lights. Further inquiry led to the seizure of the firearm and 38 law enforcement-related items, including uniforms of Assam and Jharkhand Police, badges and other paraphernalia.

According to police sources, Ranawat was introducing himself as an officer of multiple uniformed services. He claimed himself to be an assistant superintendent of police (ASP), and also posed as an army and RPF officer.

Additional SP Arup Abhishek Behera said the accused is a conman who systematically misused the identity and authority associated with multiple uniformed services. He was arrested and produced in court. A detailed investigation is underway to uncover the full scope of his activities and possible accomplices, he added.

Police are currently probing for how long Ranawat had been operating and whether he used these fake identities to gain money, favours, or sensitive information. Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious impersonation of officials.