Priyanshu Pal tops OCS after quitting Deloitte job to focus on civil services preparation

BHUBANESWAR: Priyanshu Pal has topped the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Examination-2023, the results of which were announced by the Odisha Public Service Commission on Friday.

A resident of Angul, 28-year-old Priyanshu studied mining engineering at the College of Engineering in Keonjhar and worked at Vedanta and Deloitte while deciding to appear for the OCS. This was his fourth attempt at the prestigious examination where he chose home science as his optional paper.

“In the three previous attempts, I was both working and preparing for the examinations. After three failed attempts, I decided to give up my job as a deputy manager at Deloitte and focus entirely on preparing for OCS and IAS,” said Priyanshu, who had his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya at Gopalpur (military station). He feels his consistency, perseverance and hard work helped him score the top rank.

While he wishes to continue preparing for IAS, Priyanshu aims at working in the industrial and rural development sectors after joining the state civil services.

Unlike previous years when girls used to bag the top ranks, the only girl to secure a rank in top-10 candidates this time is Ananya Mishra. She has bagged the second rank in the exams. In the Odisha Judicial Service-2022, Ananya had bagged the third rank but decided to give it up to prepare for OCS and IAS. This was her second attempt at the OCS. Daughter of a retired OAS officer, Ananya had failed to succeed in the last attempt by just two marks in the interview round.

“This became my biggest push towards achieving success,” said Ananya, who is also preparing for IAS. Although she had done well in the OCS-2023, Ananya had not hoped for a second rank. “It was a pleasant surprise,” she said.