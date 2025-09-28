Odisha man held for killing sibling

KENDRAPARA: Police on Saturday arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly killing his younger brother over a family dispute in Kendrapara’s Mahakalapada.

The accused is Ranjan Sahoo of Badagabapur village under Mahakalapada police limits. Ranjan reportedly murdered his brother Gagan Sahoo (45) by slitting his throat.

Police said on September 24, the accused picked up a quarrel with his brother over some family issue. When Gagan reportedly hurled abuses at him, Ranjan flew into rage and slit his brother’s throat with a sharp weapon. Gagan was rushed to Mahakalapada community health centre in a critical condition. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on September 26 night.

Mahakalapada IIC Rajesh Mohapatra said police seized the weapon of offence from the crime scene. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained immediately. “The exact cause of the hostility between the siblings is being investigated. The accused was arrested under section 103 of BNS and produced in court,” he added.