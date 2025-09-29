Odisha Research Centre, TISS sign pact for social research, youth development

Odisha

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others present at the event.
BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Research Centre (ORC) on Sunday signed an MoU with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, for promoting social research and youth development in the state.

Lauding the initiative as a milestone in shaping the state’s future, Pradhan said, “History is like a mirror. No nation can dream about its future without remembering its history.”

He emphasised the importance of connecting the past with the future through historical awareness and evidence-based research. With examples such as the Bhima Mandali cave, ancient rock art near Naktideul and archaeological findings in the Tirtol region, Pradhan underscored Odisha’s rich cultural legacy. The architectural marvels of the Jagannath Temple at Puri, Konark Sun Temple, and Lingaraj Temple reflect the scientific and social acumen of ancient Odia civilisation, he said.

He said every district has maintained its own unique identity in terms of education, heritage, art, culture, history and literature. “The need of the hour is to create a new age economy in line with the vision of PM Modi,” he added.

IIT-Kharagpur director Suman Chakraborty, IIT-Bhubaneswar director Shreepad Karmalkar, TISS vice chancellor Badri Narayan Tiwari and ORC director Chandi Prasad Nanda were present.

