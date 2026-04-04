Family of brain-dead farmer donates organs, saves lives Odisha

BERHAMPUR: In a noble act, the family of a 63-year-old man of Gajapati donated his organs after he was declared brain dead following a road accident, giving a new lease of life to several patients.

Ramesh Ranasingh of Mohana sustained critical injuries in a motorcycle accident near Badasindhaba village on March 31. He was first admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and later shifted to a private hospital in Srikakulam, where doctors declared him brain dead.

Battling grief, his family consented to donate his organs. His heart, liver and kidneys were retrieved and transplanted into patients in need.

“Even though our father has left us, we are proud that his organs have been donated,” said his son Basant Kumar Ranasingh.

Ramesh was a farmer and known for his social work. He is survived by seven daughters and a son. His body was brought back to his native village after completion of formalities.

The Gajapati district administration accorded him full state honours, including a Guard of Honour, in recognition of his contribution as an organ donor.