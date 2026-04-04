Baripada civic body under fire for felling trees without nod in Odisha, forest dept launches probe

BARIPADA: Baripada municipality’s decision to fell trees near Jhinjirband pond to develop the urban space has not gone down well with local residents, nature lovers and the Forest department.

The trees were apparently chopped without the permission of the Forest department which has sent a team to stop the felling.

The trees, felled in the heart of Baripada town, were shelters for hundreds of bats and other birds. When the news spread and the Baripada Forest Division’s attention was drawn, DFO Govind Chandra Biswal instructed his staff to stop the illegal practice.

A dispute over tree felling for construction of an interstate bus terminal was pending before the National Green Tribunal.

Environmentalists said a bird habitat existed in central part of Baripada for years where thousands of avian guests took shelter throughout the year. However, hundreds of trees have been chopped using machines despite opposition from residents and environmentalists.

Green activists such as Vanoo Mitra Acharya, Bishal Singh and Kanhu Mohanty said felling of trees without Forest department’s permission is illegal and calls for action.

Chairman of Baripada municipality Krushnananda Mohanty, however, defended the action saying the trees were cut for development purposes. He said a large park is being developed by integrating the area with Jubilee Park, and trees will be replanted there.

However, he was silent over felling of trees on forest-classified land without permission. Meanwhile, Baripada DFO said if any irregularity was found, action will be taken against those responsible.