Man beats wife to death in front of four children in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: A 45-year-old drunk man reportedly killed his wife by repeatedly slamming her on the ground in front of their four kids in Babu Nuagaon area under Bonai police limits in Sundargarh district on Thursday night.

Police said accused Ajay Singh was arrested on Friday for killing his wife Samashi Singh (30). Ajay belongs to a nomadic community and has no permanent address.

IIC of Bonai police station Pinky Murmu said the couple along with other nomads was temporarily camped near Babu Nuagaon weekly market since the last couple of days. Ajay, his wife and their children were staying in a tent and an old van used by them for mobility.

The IIC said following a quarrel on Thursday night, the accused mercilessly assaulted his wife in an inebriated condition. The woman suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Bonai sub-divisional hospital by community members. She was later shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) where she succumbed.

The IIC said police with the help of Childline members rescued the couple’s four kids and placed them in a child care institution (CCI) in nearby Bisra block.