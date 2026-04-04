Man chokes to death after live fish leaps into mouth in Odisha

BARIPADA: A 25-year-old man reportedly choked to death on a live fish while fishing in a pond in Bangiriposi area of Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abinash Bijuli of Dighi village under Bangiriposi police limits. The incident took place at around 1.30 pm.

Sources said Abinash along with some other villagers went to the local pond to catch fish. While pulling his trap net from the water, a ‘kou’ (climbing perch) fish leaped into his mouth and reportedly became stuck in his throat.

Due to obstruction of the airway, Abinash struggled to breathe. Fellow villagers present at the spot rushed to his rescue and tried to remove the fish by putting their fingers in his mouth. When all efforts failed, Abinash was immediately taken to Bangiriposi community health centre (CHC) where he succumbed.

Abinash’s brother Shibacharan Bijuli alleged that his sibling died due to medical negligence. “When Abinash reached the CHC, the medical officer did not take immediate steps to provide him necessary treatment. My brother died due to his negligence,” he claimed.

Later in the day, tension flared up as Abinash’s family members and villagers of Dighi staged protest at Bangiriposi police station demanding action against the medical officer. Shibacharan also filed a complaint against the medical officer in the police station.

Police said basing on the complaint, a case has been registered and the deceased’s body sent to PRM medical college and hospital for postmortem examination. A police team visited the village for investigation. Further probe is underway.