Odisha youth ends life after caste comes in way of marriage

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 28-year-old youth from Naranpur village under Naugaon police limits allegedly died by suicide after his lover’s family rejected their marriage plans over caste differences.

Rakesh Das was in a relationship with a girl from Bodal village for the past around three years. While both had planned to marry, the girl’s family opposed the relationship as Das belonged to a different caste.

Sources said the girl’s family had restricted her from meeting or communicating with Das, leaving him in emotional trauma. He allegedly hanged himself in a cowshed near his house on Thursday.

Family members later found his body and informed Naugaon police. The body was seized for postmortem.

During investigation, police also recovered a suicide note from the deceased’s pocket. In the note, Das reportedly stated that he loved the girl and could not live without her, adding that no one from his family should be held responsible for his death.

Das had completed his MA with a B.Ed degree and was preparing from competitive examinations. He had apparently appeared in the Staff Selection Commission test, cleared its written test but could not crack the interview.

Naugaon IIC Debasish Panda said a UD case has been registered, and investigation is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)