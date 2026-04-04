OMC achieves record 44.8 MT mineral output in 2025-26 financial year

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) has recorded its highest-ever mineral production of 44.82 million tonne (MT) in 2025-26 fiscal.

The state mining PSU’s iron ore production also registered highest ever output of 40.02 million tonne, a growth of 12.06 per cent over the previous 2024-25 financial year.

Chrome ore production during the year stood at 1.69 million tonne, while bauxite reached 2.83 million tonne, with all mines meeting their production targets through improved operational efficiency, better coordination and focused execution, official sources said.

Overall sales of minerals stood at 42.524 million tonne in 2025-26, contributing to OMC’s highest-ever revenue of Rs 25,300 crore (provisional). This has been possible due to strong emphasis on scientific and sustainable mining practices, including environmental management, dust suppression systems, afforestation, water conservation and adoption of modern IT-driven technology for safe and efficient mining operations, the officials said.

The state mining major has also strengthened its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives focusing on development of communities in mining areas through interventions in healthcare, education, drinking water, sanitation, livelihood promotion, skill development and rural infrastructure, they added.