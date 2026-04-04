Two-day-old baby girl rescued after being abandoned in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned near a field at Sanmauda village under Gorumahisani police limits in Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

Police said a group of children was playing cricket in the village field in the morning when they heard the cries of a baby. They followed the sound to a nearby secluded spot and found the newborn. On being alerted, villagers reached the spot and rescued the baby.

After receiving information, police and an ambulance reached the village. The infant, believed to be two days old, was first taken to Gorumahisani community health centre. As her condition was critical, she was later shifted to Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital.

Police said it is suspected that the baby was born out of wedlock. Due to social stigma, the mother might have abandoned her after birth. The child protection unit of Rairangpur has been informed about the incident. An investigation has been launched to identify the baby’s mother and trace her.