Bombs hurled, villagers threatened as sand mining stand-off intensifies in Odisha's Kakatpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Attacks at a sand quarry on Devi river under Kakatpur police limits led to tension on Saturday after unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled bombs and set a tractor to fire.

Bombs were allegedly hurled at Lataharana sand quarry. One tractor was burnt and an earthmover damaged in the incident. The sand quarry is located in Kakatpur police limits but the lessee, a woman, belongs to Jagatsinghpur.

Last year, residents of Mutunia and Balikula villages had staged protest against sand extraction, alleging that lifting was being carried out beyond permissible limits. They warned that illegal mining could lead to floods during the monsoon and damage the river ecosystem. The dispute had led to suspension of sand extraction activities for the past six to seven months.

However, on Friday, around 30 to 40 miscreants reportedly abused villagers during a meeting attended by Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai at Balikula. They allegedly threatened villagers with bomb attacks if they opposed sand lifting. Some of them even resorted to blank firing, villagers said. Several women from the village, including Sarmistha Dalai and Monalisa Rout, lodged an FIR on Saturday against 10 miscreants for allegedly terrorising residents and resorting to blank firing.

Meanwhile, the leaseholder also filed an FIR, claiming that miscreants had hurled bombs near the quarry, resulting in torching of a tractor and damage to an earthmover.

Kakatpur police station IIC Basant Kumar Sahoo said two cases have been registered based on complaints from both sides. No arrests have been made so far, and an investigation is underway. Police have intensified vigil in the area, he added.

The situation remains tense amid the ongoing standoff between villagers and supporters of the leaseholder.