Centre approves Rs 447 crore for NH upgrade to boost inter-state connectivity in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said the Centre has approved Rs 447.11 crore for upgradation of the Kurumpuri-Raj Khariar road stretch, spanning 103.52 km across NH-353 and NH-59.

Informing this in his X post, Gadkari said the NH project covers key segments in Nuapada and Balangir districts. The upgraded corridor is part of a crucial inter-state route linking the Raipur-Mahasamund region of Chhattisgarh with Odisha, extending further to southern coastal hubs like Berhampur and Gopalpur Port.

Gadkari said the project is expected to significantly enhance the movement of both passenger and freight traffic across western and southern Odisha. The improved highway network will benefit multiple districts, including Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Ganjam, by reducing travel time and improving logistical efficiency. The corridor serves as a lifeline for trade and daily commuting in the region, making its upgradation a key infrastructure priority, he said.

According to Gadkari, the project, approved under the National Highways Interconnectivity Improvement Projects (NHIIP) framework, will focus on addressing critical safety concerns by rectifying accident-prone black spots and providing paved shoulders along the route. These measures are particularly significant for two-wheeler users, who constitute a large share of road traffic in the region.

The project will also give a boost to tourism by improving access to popular destinations such as Daringibadi, often referred to as the Kashmir of Odisha, and the Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary, he said.