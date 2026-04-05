CM Mohan Charan Majhi announces AWCs merger with Shishu Vatikas

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday called for intensifying enrolment of children at the foundational-level particularly from Shishu Vatika to ensure that no child in the state is deprived of education.

Addressing the state-level ‘Pravesh Utsav’ and ‘Khadi Chhuan’ (initiation of toddlers into learning) programme held at Raj Bhavan Government Upper Primary School here, the chief minister said ensuring 100 per cent enrolment is a top priority of the government.

Majhi said early childhood education forms the bedrock of lifelong learning and urged all stakeholders to work collectively to bring every eligible child into the education system. He said the state government is taking comprehensive steps to create a positive and welcoming learning environment so that children develop interest and respect for education, rather than fear. The CM announced that all anganwadi centres will be integrated with Shishu Vatikas (pre-primary schools) in a phased manner as per the New Education Policy guidelines. The initiative includes plans to establish model primary schools in every village, to be named Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Primary Schools featuring enhanced infrastructure. Each school will be developed on five acre of land with an expenditure of Rs 6 crore. The schools will feature modern classrooms, playgrounds and other infrastructure to make early education accessible, inclusive and engaging.

The CM said around five lakh invitation letters have been sent to parents across the state to enrol their children in schools. During the programme, Majhi also took part in the Khadi Chhuan ritual, guiding kids to write basic words like ‘Maa’ and ‘Bapa’. He sought to ease their apprehensions and make the beginning of their academic journey joyful and memorable.