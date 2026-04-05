Odisha

CM Mohan Charan Majhi receives World Athletics Flag, signals readiness for 2028 global event

The flag was presented by Sports and Youth Services minister Suryabanshi Suraj.
Majhi receiving World Athletics Flag from Sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj at Kalinga Stadium
Majhi receiving World Athletics Flag from Sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj at Kalinga StadiumPhoto | Express
Express News Service
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BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Saturday formally marked its readiness to host the prestigious World Athletics Indoor Championships-2028 with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi receiving the ceremonial World Athletics Flag at Kalinga Stadium here.

The flag was presented by Sports and Youth Services minister Suryabanshi Suraj. The flag had earlier been handed over in Poland to Ravinder Choudhry of the Athletics Federation of India and state Sports secretary Bhupendra Singh Poonia.

After receiving the flag, the chief minister said, “This is more than an event, it is a moment of legacy. The flag represents ambition, pride, and a promise to the world that India and Odisha are ready.”

The hosting rights for the 2028 championships were formally announced in Poland by Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
World Athletics Indoor Championships-2028

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