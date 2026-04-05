Mild tremors felt after earthquake hits Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: A mild earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale struck parts of Koraput district at around 11:30 pm on Saturday, triggering panic among residents. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Tremors were felt in Sunabeda, Semiliguda, Koraput town, Jeypore, Lamtaput, Boipariguda and adjoining areas. The shaking lasted between 3 and 10 seconds, with several residents reporting vibrations in walls accompanied by a low rumbling sound. Alarmed by the sudden tremor, many people rushed out of their homes and gathered in open spaces, fearing aftershocks.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake’s epicentre was located at 18.573 degrees North latitude and 82.559 degrees East longitude, with a depth of 5 kilometres. The earthquake struck at about 11.30 pm around 80 km south-east of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.