Odisha man kills mom by feeding her insecticide, held

BALASORE: Kamarda police in Balasore district on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man on charges of killing his elderly mother by forcibly feeding her insecticide following a family dispute.

The accused was identified as Laxmikant Dalai of Parulia village. The deceased is Padmavati Dalai (76). As per sources, on Friday night, Laxmikant reportedly had an argument with his mother over a family dispute, following which he thrashed her and threw her out of the house. The woman, however, returned home on Saturday morning. Laxmikant allegedly got angry over this. He then dropped his wife to her parental house and returned at around 8 am.

Police said Laxmikant allegedly brought some insecticide, which was stocked in his house, and forcibly fed it to his mother. On getting information, villagers reached the spot and found Padmavati dead. They then reportedly caught hold of Laxmikant, tied him to a tree and thrashed him before calling in the police. Police reached the spot and arrested the accused. Further investigation is on.