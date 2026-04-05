Odisha tops IndiaSkills 2025-26 with 57 medals

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has emerged the top-performing state at the IndiaSkills 2025-26, securing the highest medal tally in the country with a total of 57 medals.

Of 90 participants representing the state, 57 were victorious in the prestigious skill competition. The medal tally of the state included 15 gold, 12 silver and 14 bronze, apart from 16 medallions for excellence, said officials of Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department.

Organised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), IndiaSkills 2025-26 witnessed participation from over 650 skill students from across the country, competing in diverse sectors including construction, manufacturing, ICT, creative arts and services. The competition was conducted across multiple locations, including Greater Noida and key centres in Odisha and other states.

The successful candidates from this national championship will represent India at the prestigious WorldSkills Competition and bring pride and recognition to the nation on a global stage.

SDTE minister Sampad Chandra Swain congratulated the achievers from the state and said Odisha is strengthening youth empowerment and future-ready skill development to build a globally competitive talent pool for the industries of today and tomorrow.

“This achievement reflects the state’s world-class training standards, a strong culture of skill excellence and robust institutional support. Odisha will continue to achieve greater success on global platforms,” he said.

Commissioner-cum-secretary for Skill Development and Technical Education Bhupendra Singh Poonia and CEO of World Skill Centre Rashmi Ranjan Mohapatra congratulated the competitors for their outstanding performance and wished them continued success in the upcoming competitions.