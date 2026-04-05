Odisha's Debrigarh raises ecotourism bar, with sightings, record tourist footfall & revenue

SAMBALPUR: Continuing innovation to bring new ideas of tourism and raise the hospitality standards has fetched Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary, one of Odisha’s best managed wildlife habitats, record revenue and tourist footfall.

Tourists from at least nine European nations and the US visited the sanctuary in 2025-26 during which its ecotourism initiatives generated Rs 6.02 crore in revenue. At least 1.4 lakh tourists visited Debrigarh in the just-concluded financial year, logging a staggering 64 per cent rise in footfall, up from 85,000 tourists in 2024-25 during which it had netted a revenue of Rs 5.01 crore.

The steady rise was possible because of improved visitor facilities, new tourism activities and consistent promotion of the sanctuary. Tourist inflow was evenly split during 2025-26, with about 50 per cent visitors from within Odisha and the remaining from other parts of India and abroad, including countries such as Italy, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Finland, Ireland and Spain.

Debrigarh added Dhodrokusum Homestays, Odisha’s first nature-based forest homestay and a 2-km birding trail last fiscal which enhanced visitor engagement. The birding trail has been designed to help visitors identify species within the sanctuary through both sightings and calls across different habitats.

Besides a range of activities such as jungle safaris, Debrigarh also offers Hirakud reservoir cruises, island visits, trekking, kayaking, cycling, wildlife photography tours and guided stargazing which enhanced its recall value and brought in the tourists from far and wide.