Odisha's Jagatsinghpur police busts job scam: 26 youths freed, Rs 50 lakh fraud suspected

JAGATSINGHPUR: Twenty-six youths, including three girls in the age group of 18-20, from West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh were rescued by Jagatsinghpur police from a three-storey building in the district headquarters town where they were held in confinement by a scammer group running a fake job racket.

Police said the youths were tricked by the racket that operated in the area and lured unemployed youths from multiple states on false promises of providing central government jobs but engaged in multi-level marketing and money circulation. Among them, two were minors.

Police on Thursday arrested five persons in this connection. The accused hailed from West Bengal and had assured the victims of jobs at Krishi Vigyan Kendra and other Central government jobs, as well as in different companies in Paradip as data entry operators.

Addressing mediapersons, Jagatsinghpur SP Ankit Kumar Verma said that the racket operating in Jagatsinghpur district has links with a kingpin from Tripura, and an investigation is underway into human trafficking, cheating, fraud, money circulation and multi-level marketing activities.

In the preliminary stage, police found that nearly 200 unemployed youths were lured, while 26 victims have, so far, been rescued. The victims’ families have also been informed for their handover, he added.