PPA chief engineer inspects site for cruise terminal in Puri

PARADIP: Chief engineer of Paradip Port Authority (PPA) Himanshu Sekhar Rout on Saturday conducted a detailed site inspection for the proposed world-class cruise terminal in Puri, to be built at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Announced in March, the ambitious project also includes the development of a 1,500-acre modern township in Sipasarubali area. The development is expected to boost tourism-led economic growth, generate large-scale employment opportunities and enhance the overall urban infrastructure of the region. The project is being developed as a joint initiative between PPA and the state government, as part of a broader vision to transform Puri into a comprehensive tourism and infrastructure hub.

The proposed terminal will come up at Sipasarubali Mouza, a strategic location near the upcoming Puri International Airport and along the new Puri Bypass road. Once completed, the terminal is expected to facilitate cruise connectivity between Puri, Paradip, Visakhapatnam and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, opening new avenues for both domestic and international sea tourism.

Officials said the terminal will be equipped with modern passenger handling facilities, immigration and customs services, docking infrastructure for large cruise vessels, hospitality zones, recreational areas and commercial spaces. Adequate security arrangements and eco-friendly measures are also expected to be incorporated to ensure sustainable development in the coastal region.

The cruise terminal will also complement the Samuka Beach Project, which aims to develop Puri’s beachfront into an international-standard tourist destination.

Experts believe that once operational, the project will not only strengthen Odisha’s tourism sector but also boost local businesses, hospitality industries and ancillary services, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.