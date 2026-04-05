SEBCs to get 11.25 per cent quota in HEIs; Odisha govt cabinet clears enhanced rice support

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant push towards social justice, the Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday approved 11.25 per cent reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) in admissions to medical, engineering and other higher educational institutions across the state.

The revised policy also enhanced the reservation for Scheduled Tribes (ST) to 22.50 pc and Scheduled Castes (SC) to 16.25 pc, bringing the total reservation framework closer to population proportions.

The new provisions will apply to universities, affiliated colleges and a wide range of professional courses including medicine, engineering, management, pharmacy and allied sciences.

Highlighting the reform, the chief minister said the move corrects long-standing disparities, noting that STs and SCs had historically received lower quotas despite their higher population share, while SEBC students had no reservation in technical and professional courses.

With the new policy, ST medical seats will increase from 290 to 545, SC seats from 193 to 393, and 272 seats will now be earmarked for SEBC students. Similar increases have been approved for engineering courses, significantly expanding access for disadvantaged communities.