Strive to become job creators rather than seekers, Odisha governor tells IIM-Sambalpur students

SAMBALPUR: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday said that students should strive to become job creators rather than job-seekers, stressing the growing opportunities in entrepreneurship and innovation in India.

Addressing the 10th convocation ceremony of Institute of Management, Sambalpur (IIM-S), the Governor further advised them to remain adaptable, underlining that success depends on evolving with changing times.

A total of 416 students across five academic programmes graduated on the day. The graduating group included 314 students from MBA batch (2024-26), 39 from Executive MBA (2023-25), 36 from Executive MBA (2024-26), 17 from Executive MBA for working professionals (2024-26), along with five PhD scholars and as many students from PhD for working professionals.

Speaking on the occasion, Kambhampati also lauded the institute for blending tradition with modernity. He highlighted the country’s Startup Revolution, driven by flagship initiatives like Startup India, Digital India, Make in India and Skill India.

Noting that Odisha has emerged as a hub for industrial growth and entrepreneurship with strong prospects in manufacturing, mining, textiles, IT and renewable energy, the Governor encouraged students to contribute to the state’s development by leveraging these opportunities.