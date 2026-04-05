Temperature to drop in Odisha from April 5

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha may get some respite from the prevailing hot and humid conditions with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a drop in maximum day temperatures from Sunday onwards.

According to the national weather agency, day temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2 degree Celsius to 3 degree Celsius due to intensification of thunderstorm activity across the state.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty said the dip in temperature would be driven by thunderstorm activity, expected in parts of the state over the next four days. The regional meteorological office has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds with speeds of 40 kmph to 50 kmph at one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati and Rayagada districts on Sunday. The Special Relief Commissioner’s office has asked the collectors to remain prepared to handle any emergency caused due to the anticipated thunderstorm activity.

On the day, three places recorded 40 deg C or more. Talcher was the hottest at 40.2 deg C, followed by Jharsuguda and Paralakhemundi 40 deg C each. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 38.8 deg C and 37.8 deg C respectively.