Two men tied to pole on theft charges in Odisha, thrashed by mob

MALKANGIRI: Two persons accused of theft were allegedly tied to an electric pole and assaulted by a mob in full public view at Kumbitota village under Kalimela police limits here on Thursday.

The incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The duo, Ajit Dakua and Banamali Nath of MV-41 were tied and thrashed for around four hours before being rescued by police and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Ajit and Banamali had reportedly committed theft at the house of Deba Podiami, a resident of MV-41 on Thursday morning. They were reportedly making a second theft attempt at someone else’s house at around 4 pm the same day when villagers caught hold of them. Villagers then tied them with a rope and dragged them to an electric pole.

The two were then tied to the pole and thrashed. Stolen money and other items like hand-cutter machine were also reportedly recovered from their possession.

Kalimela inspector in-charge (IIC) Prabhu Dutta Biswal said police reached the spot, rescued the duo in an injured condition and took them to a local hospital.

“Later, basing on the complaint of Podiami, in whose house the duo had initially committed the theft, police arrested them and forwarded them to court. Several theft cases have been registered against the duo in the past at Kalimala police station,” he added.

Meanwhile, police suo motu registered a case against around 30 to 40 villagers involved in the mob assault on Ajit and Banamali.

“They were called to the police station on Saturday for questioning and action deemed fit as per law will be taken against them for taking law into their own hands,” the IIC said.