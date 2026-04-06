19-year-old dies, another injured as water tanker tractor overturns in Gajapati

BERHAMPUR: A 19-year-old youth died and another suffered critical injuries after their tractor-mounted water tanker turned turtle on the ghat road at Mahendragiri in Gajapati district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sanyasi Bhuyan of Teraba village under Garabandha police limits. Sanyasi was the helper in the tractor driven by Dhangada Bhuyan (20), who sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

Sources said the tractor was engaged to supply water at the cottages constructed by the Forest department on Mahendragiri hill top. In the wee hours of Sunday, Dhangada along with Sanyasi was transporting water to the cottages when he lost control of his vehicle and met with the accident.

On being informed, police reached the spot and rescued Dhangada and Sanyasi in a critical condition. The duo was taken to Paralakhemundi district headquarters hospital (DHH) where doctors declared Sanyasi brought dead. Dhangada has been admitted to the DHH and is undergoing treatment.