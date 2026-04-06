35-year-old man ends life in Odisha’s Soro, kin blame wife & brother-in-law

BALASORE: A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison at Purushottampur village under Soro block on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Dhushasan Malik. Sources said, a dispute broke out between Dhushasan and his wife, Kandhei Malik (28), on Wednesday over a family issue. As the situation escalated, Kandhei reportedly informed her brother, who came to the village and assaulted Dhushasan. Kandhei’s brother was reportedly staying with the family since then.

Dhushasan reportedly consumed poison at around 10 am on Saturday, following which he was rushed to Soro hospital. He was later shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, but he died on the way at around 2 pm. Following his death, the body was brought back to Soro hospital for postmortem.

However, when the body reached Purushottampur, the deceased’s family refused to perform the last rites, alleging that Kandhei and her brother had poisoned Dhushasan. They demanded action against the accused before proceeding with the cremation.

The body remained outside the house for nearly 26 hours as no agreement could be reached. On receiving information, Soro IIC Mukunda Murari Patra and Anantapur IIC Saroj Kumar Das, along with local sarpanch and zilla parishad members, reached the spot to take stock of the situation. They assured the family that necessary action would be taken after the postmortem report, following which Dhushasan’s last rites were performed on Sunday.

IIC Das said a complaint has been filed by the deceased’s family. The wife has been sent to a rehabilitation centre. Police have registered an unnatural death case, and further investigation is underway, he added.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104 or Tele MANAS 14416)