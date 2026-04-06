Admin reclaims 22 acre of forest land in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI: The Malkangiri district administration on Sunday carried out an anti-encroachment drive and reclaimed over 22 acre of forest land in Baribanchha and Ismail Nagar under Motu tehsil limits.

The eviction drive was carried out between 9 am and 2 pm amid tight security. Heavy equipment, including four earthmovers, an excavator and a Hydra crane, were deployed to clear the illegal occupation.

Authorities demolished multiple unauthorised structures, including a three-storey building, an ayurvedic clinic, a warehouse and two storage units. Eleven ponds, allegedly under illegal possession, were also restored to government control.

Officials said the administration initiated stringent action, seizing all assets developed on the encroached land. The drive was executed in presence of sub-collector Duryodhan Bhoi.