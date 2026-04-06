Bengali actor’s death in Odisha: Wife files plaint, probe launched

BALASORE: Balasore police on Sunday launched an investigation after wife of deceased Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee (43) filed a complaint demanding a thorough probe into her husband’s death.

Rahul’s wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar, lodged the complaint with Udaipur-Talasari police at around 2 am against the production house Magic Moments Motion Picture Pvt Ltd. Several members of the Bengali film and television industry including actors Saurabh Chatterjee, Rituparna Sengupta and Prosenjit Chatterjee reportedly accompanied Priyanka.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 106(1), 240 and 3(5) of the BNS against director and floor executive producer Shantanu Nandi, producer Chandra Sekhar Chakraborty and several members of the production house.

DIG (Eastern Range) Pinak Mishra said the complainant stated that the production house had neither obtained the necessary permissions from local authorities in Odisha nor implemented adequate safety protocols during the shoot of the television series ‘Bhole Baba Par Karega’ at Talsari beach on March 29. Locals present at the site had reportedly warned the crew to stop filming, citing the area’s known risks, including quicksand and unpredictable high tides.