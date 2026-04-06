Colleges, universities in Odisha told to strengthen student mental health support under ‘Manodarpan’

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to reduce academic stress and ensure mental well-being of students, the Odisha government has emphasised the need for strengthening psychological support system in all higher educational institutions across the state.

Accordingly, the department of Higher Education has asked all state public universities and principals of government, private and autonomous colleges and heads of government teacher education institutions to implement guidelines of the ‘Manodarpan’ initiative in accordance with the advisory of the Ministry of Education.

The initiative aims to address stress, anxiety, emotional distress and other mental health challenges in students to create a safe, inclusive and supportive academic environment.

Under the initiative, the universities and colleges will appoint trained mentors and counsellors, either internal or external, to establish and strengthen counselling and mentoring mechanisms on campuses. Helpline details and information related to ‘Manodarpan’ will be displayed on institution websites, notice boards, hostels and common areas on the campuses.