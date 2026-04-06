Delay in Cuttack central library building irks readers as temporary facility hits study space

CUTTACK: Even as two years have passed since construction work for the permanent building of Biswanath Pandit Central Library was initiated, it is yet to be completed, fuelling resentment among students and the readers in the city.

Considered the largest library in Cuttack, the previous building in Khannagar was demolished by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) in February 2021 to pave way for shifting of the Badambadi Bus Stand.

After demolition, the civic body had identified a patch of land measuring 3.75 acre near Palamandap in August 2021 for construction of permanent building of the library. As per plan, a blueprint with all modern facilities was prepared and the construction work was set for completion within six months.

However, the project could move only after a two-delay and the construction work was initiated in 2024 by the Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation with an estimated cost of `37 crore.

In the meantime, after demolition of the building at Khannagar, the facility was temporarily shifted to the Odisha Administrative Tribunal (OAT) near the Judicial Academy and later relocated to the second floor of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) in January 2024.

However, readers and students coming to the facility complained that the atmosphere made it difficult for them to concentrate owing to constant noise from buses and other vehicles and lack of basic amenities like seating and drinking water. Besides, the library also imposed new rules, restricting the reading time per person to only three hours, leaving regular visitors disappointed.

“As there are limited number of seats, the library authorities have introduced a slot system in which readers and students are allowed only three hours for study,” said a student.

Contacted, mayor Subhash Singh, however, assured that construction work of the library building would be completed by April-end. “We recently reviewed the progress of the G+3 building construction work and it is almost nearing completion. The facility would be made operational soon after the construction work is completed,” he said.

The Biswanath Pandit Central Library was established back in 1981 at Saheed Bhawan in the city. It was shifted to Khannagar in 1998. At present, the library has a stock of around 60,000 books.