INTERVIEW | ‘Odisha Police on guard to prevent Naxalism relapse’: ADG Sanjeeb Panda

Union Home minister Amit Shah has declared the country Naxal-free from April 2026, marking an end to the decades-long Maoist insurgency in the red corridor, including states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The affected states have, however, not let their guards down to ensure the insurgency does not recur. In an exclusive interview with Asish Mehta, ADG Anti-Naxal Operations Sanjeeb Panda speaks about Odisha’s future roadmap to make sure that the Left-wing extremism does not re-emerge in the future.

Odisha has been declared Naxal-free. What is the future roadmap of the state police?

Union Home minister Amit Shah has declared Odisha Naxal-free. However, we will continue to keep our guard up for the next couple of years so that Maoist activities do not relapse in the state. We will also continue to keep a close watch on the ground activities of the red ultras who did not lay down their arms as per the scheduled deadline of March 31.

A few Maoists are still present in Kandhamal and neighbouring districts. Is there any senior cadre amongst them? If yes, why did they choose not to surrender?

Only eight to nine cadres are left in Kandhamal district. We will continue our joint operations involving Odisha Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), District Voluntary Force (DVF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) till we achieve zero figures on the ground. All the senior cadres like central committee members and state committee members have either been neutralised or have surrendered. There is no senior leader left in the state.